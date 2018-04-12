Alonso: Expectations for McLaren are too high

Fernando Alonso thinks peoples' expectations of McLaren are too high this season, but did say that the team are off to great start.

McLaren have secured double points finishes in both races so far in the 2018 campaign and are already close to surpassing their 2017 points total.

But talk of podiums and titles, something that Alonso has referenced himself over the past few months, are now a little unrealistic.

"I don't know what exactly people were expecting from one season to another where the regulations stay the same," said Alonso via Motorsport.com.

"There were three teams ahead of everyone last year and this year they stayed ahead of everyone.

"Last year in three races we had zero points. Last year Stoffel [Vandoorne] didn't even make the start in Bahrain, he was pulling the car into the pitlane so this year from two races four cars to the checkered flag and third in the constructors' championship.

"If we look at the facts, not the feelings or the wishes or the dreams, if we see the facts, this is a very good start."

Alonso also pointed out how strong McLaren have been with reliability thus far, with teams around them suffering from a variety of early issues.

"We didn't have any mechanical failures or operational failures and I think we are the only team, no?" he added.

"With the pitstop [issues] from Ferrari, the pitstops of Haas and the Red Bull retirements.

"I think there's only one team remaining with no issues at all in two weekends, and that's only McLaren because even Mercedes they changed the gearbox already a couple of times. It's only McLaren.

"This could change quite quickly, unfortunately, but I think so far the start of the season has been very positive. But I understand that the expectations are always difficult to meet and a potential championship fight."

