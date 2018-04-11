Brown named McLaren CEO in reshuffle

Zak Brown is the new McLaren Racing CEO as part of a management reshuffle at Woking.

Billed as “structuring and positioning for growth”, McLaren have made several changes to their management.

Brown, who joined McLaren in January last year, has taken the role of CEO at McLaren Racing while McLaren Technology Group chief operating officer Jonathan Neale becomes COO of the entire Group.

Eric Boullier retains his role of Racing Director.

“The work of the past year at a corporate level has been focused on structuring and positioning McLaren for growth,” said Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, McLaren Group Executive Chairman.

“These latest developments are a natural consequence of that work and are designed to bring greater simplicity and clarity to the structure and leadership of the group.”

Stream every Formula One race LIVE on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.