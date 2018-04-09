Formula 1

Fans hit out at ‘rude’ Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen has gone from a fan favourite to perhaps slightly less than after breaking the leg of one of his mechanics in Bahrain, and seeming to be more concerned about his DNF.

Pitting for the second time on Sunday night, Raikkonen was given the go-ahead to leave before the mechanics on the rear left of his car had changed the tyre.

As he pulled away he hit crew member Francesco Cigarini, breaking his leg in two places.

Raikkonen stopped his car metres later but instead of running over to check on the mechanic, appeared to walk off in disgust.

He later said: "I don't know what shape he is in. It is not great for him. I go when the light is green. Not much to say.

"We did not finish the race, so it is not great but this is what happens sometimes."

His attitude hasn't gone down well with some F1 fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

