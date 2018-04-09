Fans hit out at ‘rude’ Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen has gone from a fan favourite to perhaps slightly less than after breaking the leg of one of his mechanics in Bahrain, and seeming to be more concerned about his DNF.

Pitting for the second time on Sunday night, Raikkonen was given the go-ahead to leave before the mechanics on the rear left of his car had changed the tyre.

As he pulled away he hit crew member Francesco Cigarini, breaking his leg in two places.

Raikkonen stopped his car metres later but instead of running over to check on the mechanic, appeared to walk off in disgust.

He later said: "I don't know what shape he is in. It is not great for him. I go when the light is green. Not much to say.

"We did not finish the race, so it is not great but this is what happens sometimes."

His attitude hasn't gone down well with some F1 fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

He's not even checking if the man is ok or not

Seems that he's more upset about the race than the man laying down #BahrainGP #Ferrari #Raikkonen pic.twitter.com/g5KgWzbLyi — C'est la Mer Noire ! (@lilrid4dasixers) April 8, 2018

Can someone tell me why Raikkonen just strutted off in a mood and didn’t even bother going over to check if his crew member was ok!?!? #rude — tamara wall (@tammiew) April 8, 2018

What an ignorant little shit Kimi Raikkonen was there…potentially broke one of his pit teams legs and he’s just stormed past everyone?! 😡 — Emily Snell (@emilysnell_x) April 8, 2018

The fact that kimi raikkonen didn’t even check on his injured team mate just shows how much of a wanker he is #BahrainGP — ɳathan™ (@Bionic_Tree) April 8, 2018

Yeah, Raikkonen didn't even go to see or ask if the mechanic was ok and everyone thinks it's fine but if Vettel or Hamilton did that, people would be calling them a selfish ignorant prick and that they are careless humans. — Peter (@ffsGiovinco) April 8, 2018

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.