Ferrari fined for mechanic’s leg break

Ferrari have been fined 50,000 Euros for the unsafe release of Kimi Raikkonen, which resulted in a mechanic breaking his leg.

Raikkonen was given the green light when his old left rear tyre was still attached to the car, and the unfortunate mechanic who was stood next to it, took the full weight of the vehicle.

It was the second time over the course of the weekend that Raikkonen was released unsafely and the stewards deemed the release as one that ‘was in a manner endangering team personnel and causing injury’.

Apparently a shinbone and fibula fracture, our thoughts are with Francesco, stay strong #BahrainGP — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 8, 2018

The mechanic, named by the team as Francesco, suffered suffered a shinbone and fibula fracture.

Raikkonen retired from the race as the mechanics had failed to change his left rear tyre but he was still given the go-ahead to leave the pits.

LAP 36/57 Awful pitstop for Ferrari

Raikkonen out of the race

Ferrari mechanic receiving treatment#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ppqSYyvIH0 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 8, 2018

“I go when the light is green. I don’t see what happens behind. Unfortunately he got hurt, but my job is to go when the light changes,” Raikkonen said of the incident.

