Lewis Hamilton hit with five-place grid penalty

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix no higher than sixth after picking up a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

According to Mercedes, the Brit picked up a hydraulic leak at the Australian Grand Prix and was fortunate to finish the race with it, and mechanics have been unable to repair the gearbox for it to last a six-race cycle.

Gearbox change for @LewisHamilton – 5 place Grid penalty as he did finish the race in Australia. Bottas changed his before the race so no penalty for him. pic.twitter.com/w1EPFdc5rD — Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) April 6, 2018

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas has also changed his gearbox for this weekend, but as he picked up his gearbox change penalty in Australia following his qualifying crash, he is permitted a free change for this weekend’s race.

Marcus Ericsson, Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are also taking new gearboxes, but because they did not finish the race at Albert Park, they too have not been penalised.

Speaking on Friday night after the second practice session but before his penalty was confirmed by Mercedes, Hamilton already predicted a tough fight with their biggest rivals this weekend.

“It looks very close between all the teams and we definitely have got some work to do to try and see if we can eke out to be ahead of the others,” he said.

