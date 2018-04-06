Verstappen: ‘Party mode’ shouldn’t be banned

Max Verstappen does not want to see Mercedes’ “party mode” be banned as he feels it will be “unfair” on the Silver Arrows.

His boss Christian Horner has called for parc ferme rules to be introduced to engine modes in qualifying after witnessing Lewis Hamilton storm to pole position in the first race at Albert Park.

But Verstappen does not think that should happen.

“I feel the same way. But at the same time, one must be honest and understand that Mercedes did the job better than everyone else,” Verstappen said.

“Why should they lose their advantage? That would not be fair. Otherwise, everyone should just use the same engine, and I don’t think anyone wants that.

“It should not be banned now, just because Mercedes is so competitive.”

