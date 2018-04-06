Russia, Monaco rebel on grid girls ban

Russia wants to bring back Grand Prix Grid Girls because “our girls are the most beautiful”, according to the head of the country’s Formula 1 organising committee.

Formula One owner Liberty Media announced it would be dropping the use of ‘grid girls’, models who perform promotional work at the tracks, in January and would replace them with ‘grid kids’.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who also doubles up as organising chief, said Thursday that he thought it was “wrong” to use children.

“In all forms of motor sport there are girls advertising cars harmoniously and pleasantly,” he said.

“If we manage to reach agreement we plan to reinstate this tradition. After all, our girls are the most beautiful.”

The Russian Grand Prix takes place in Sochi in September.

Russia’s move comes after Monaco announced on Thursday that it would feature grid girls at its Grand Prix next month after coming to an agreement with Liberty.

Grid Girls are going to be back in Monaco ! #F1 🇲🇨 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/hGVz0luMgW — Petrol Heads (@DieHardRacers) April 5, 2018

“We’ve had no problems with Liberty Media, except for the grid-girl issue,” said Michel Boeri, president of the Automobile Club de Monaco. “They’re pretty, and the cameras will be on them once again.”

“Our American friends assume that it could hurt the feminine feelings when employing young women to carry signs,” Boeri said. “Our hostesses complete model and PR schools. They perform during the Grand Prix at events that are in line with their training. And they are paid for it.”