Everything you need to know about the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will be eager to make up for their disappointing second place in Australia in the season opener as the Grand Prix circus touches down in Bahrain for round two.

Race venue: Sakhir, Bahrain

Weather forecast:

The forecast for race weekend is practically identical with cloudy conditions expected on all three days, although no rain is expected. Temperatures will hover around the 30 degree mark during the day and drop to around 23 degrees at night.

Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Laps: 57

Track length: 5.412km

Lap record: 1:31.447 (Pedro de la Rosa, McLaren, 2005)

Fun fact: The circuit is built on what used to be a camel farm

Tyre allocation: Medium, soft, supersoft

Time to get into #F1 mode! Here’s what you need to know about this years #BahrainGP!

More info: https://t.co/uBoFwqHLuu pic.twitter.com/0nivCV5pGI — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 3, 2018

DRS Zones:

Last five winners in Bahrain:

2017: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

Broadcast schedule (all times HK):

Friday, 6th April

Practice 1 – 18:55-20:35

Practice 2 – 22:55-00:35 (Sat)

Saturday, 7th April

Practice 3 – 19:55-21:05

Qualifying – 22:30-00:30 (Sun)

Sunday, 8th April

Main Race – 22:00-01:30 (Mon)

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.