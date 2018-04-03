Vettel a ‘bit sad’ about grid girl ban

Races starting 10 minutes later and a ban on grid girls, those are two of the new 2018 rules that have left Sebastian Vettel scratching his head in confusion.

Ahead of this year’s championship, Liberty Media announced that grid girls would no longer feature in Formula 1 as they do “not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern-day societal norms.”

Instead, the sport’s owners brought in grid kids.

Added to that Liberty Media also decided to start the grands prix 10 minutes past the hour as this, they said, would allow broadcasters that tune in on the hour a few minutes to build-up to the race.

Vettel is not impressed.

“I think I’m a traditionalist and I like to hold on to certain things,” he told The Independent.

“There’s a lot of things I’m not a specialist in and I don’t need to understand.

“I’m confused why the races start later, a bit sad that there are no more grid girls but other than that not many changes yet.

“From a driving point of view, there’s obviously not that much that has changed.”

