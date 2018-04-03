Ricciardo: Worth waiting for the right deal

Daniel Ricciardo is convinced he’s made the right call in waiting for a “good deal”, one that puts him in a race-winning car for the next few years.

Although Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has expressed an interest in retaining Ricciardo when his current deal expires at the end of this season, the Aussie is holding out for a race-winning car.

Now 28, Ricciardo has acknowledged that his next contract will be the big one in his Formula 1 career, the one that could decide whether or not he wins a World Championship.

As such he is continuing to hold out, adamant that it will be worth his while.

Ricciardo has been linked to a move to Mercedes or Ferrari as both teams have seats available for next year’s championship.

“I’m certainly going to take my time because I don’t feel like there’s a rush for anything,” he told Sky F1.

“If we come out and win the first few races with Red Bull and they put a contract in front of me then maybe I will sign something pretty soon.

“I don’t really see myself racing till my mid- or late-30s in F1. So more so I want to make the next period of my career work and make it right – I’m not just happy ticking over and being here.

“If I can get a good deal with the right team, if that is Red Bull or someone else, then I feel it’s worth waiting.”

Stream every Formula One race LIVE on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.