Hill to Ricciardo: Don’t be left high and dry

Former F1 World Champion Damon Hill has warned Daniel Ricciardo not to leave himself “high and dry” as he continues to negotiate a new contract.

The Aussie’s current deals expires at the end of the season and is weighing up whether to extend his stay at Red Bull or look at potential vacant seats for the 2019 campaign.

But, while his future remains unknown, Hill thinks it could have an effect on Ricciardo’s racing.

“If you don’t know what your future is you can’t concentrate on the racing,” Hill told Speedcafe.com.

“It is not the ideal situation, to have other things on your mind.

“It is a very tricky thing because in Formula 1 you can find yourself high and dry in a blink of an eye. I should know.

“It is difficult. I think he could do no worse than go and speak to Mark Webber and get some advice.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.