Hulkenberg: Gap to the leaders has grown

Despite a double points haul in Melbourne, Nico Hulkenberg believes Renault is even further behind F1’s leading trio than they were last season.

Ferrari claimed the race win at the Albert Park circuit with Sebastian Vettel 32 seconds up the road from Hulkenberg, who was best of the rest.

We got lucky with retirements, but also unlucky with the safety car, but that’s racing and taking six points home is a just reward for the team’s hard work. ✊We should be pretty happy with today.✌️@RenaultSportF1 #RSpirit #AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/OitilhHI5U — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) March 25, 2018

However, it was in qualifying where the gap was at its biggest per lap with Hulkenberg over two seconds behind pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton.

“The guys ahead of us were a long way ahead,” he said.

“We wanted to reduce the gap in the winter, but it seems that it has grown even more. That is not good.

“We have a lot of work to do.”

And the Renault driver says there is not just one aspect where his team have to improve, it is in everything.

“In my opinion it’s everything,” he said.

“It’s all about the little details. It’s partly the engine, partly the aerodynamics, but also the chassis, the dynamics, the mechanicals, and so on.”

