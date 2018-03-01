Day Four line-up at a wet Barcelona circuit

Following Wednesday’s snow day, Formula 1 can expect more action on Thursday at the Circuit de Catalunya but it will be a wet one.

The rain is forecast to fall around midday, growing steadily heavier as the day progresses.

The good news, though, is that it should be rain and rain alone with no snow expected on Thursday.

The day’s high is 14’C, rather balmy compared to Wednesday’s 2.

Sebastian Vettel will be in action for Ferrari, along with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The full line-up:

Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari – Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull – Max Verstappen

Force India – Sergio Perez

Williams – Sergey Sirotkin, Lance Stroll

Renault – Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz

Toro Rosso – Pierre Gasly

Haas – Kevin Magnussen

McLaren – Stoffel Vandoorne

Sauber – Marcus Ericsson, Charles Leclerc