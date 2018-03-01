Day Four line-up at a wet Barcelona circuit

Following Wednesday’s snow day, Formula 1 can expect more action on Thursday at the Circuit de Catalunya but it will be a wet one.
The rain is forecast to fall around midday, growing steadily heavier as the day progresses.
The good news, though, is that it should be rain and rain alone with no snow expected on Thursday.
The day’s high is 14’C, rather balmy compared to Wednesday’s 2.
Sebastian Vettel will be in action for Ferrari, along with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.
— Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) March 1, 2018
The full line-up:
Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari – Sebastian Vettel
Red Bull – Max Verstappen
Force India – Sergio Perez
Williams – Sergey Sirotkin, Lance Stroll
Renault – Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz
Toro Rosso – Pierre Gasly
Haas – Kevin Magnussen
McLaren – Stoffel Vandoorne
Sauber – Marcus Ericsson, Charles Leclerc