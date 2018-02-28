Day Three at a snowy Barcelona circuit

The weather is set to dominate Wednesday’s test at the Circuit de Catalunya with snow falling overnight and forecast to continue throughout the day.
Although the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen will be eager to get in as much running as possible, it looks as if Mother Nature will have her say.
Wednesday’s high is a bitterly cold 2’C.
The Circuit de Catalunya posted a photograph of the track an hour before the scheduled 9am start.
Want to try??? #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/vCOlxLKud6
— Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) February 28, 2018
Meanwhile, Romain Grosjean shared a video of his drive to the circuit.
Morning's activities : ❄️🃏⛄🎲🎯🃏 pic.twitter.com/dgu64UgcXq
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) February 28, 2018
As for what Turn 1 looks like, Honda went with this…
First look at turn one this morning. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/0jg00qwtVj
— Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) February 28, 2018
Hmmmmm. I guess thanks for making me feel at home Barcelona 😂❄️ #ME9 #WinterTesting #SwedishRally? pic.twitter.com/GcBYiSm5GV
— Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) February 28, 2018
You’ve heard of the #Iceman, but what about the #Snowman… ☃️#DrivenByEachOther @F1 #SnowDay pic.twitter.com/hXt3txl0bq
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 28, 2018
The start of #F1Testing is delayed because, well…#SnowDay ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/9zbZ5j3LQN
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 28, 2018
The line-up
Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari – Kimi Raikkonen
Red Bull – Daniel Ricciardo
Force India – Sergio Perez
Williams – Lance Stroll/Robert Kubica
Renault – Nico Hulkenberg/Carlos Sainz Jnr
Toro Rosso – Brendon Hartley
Haas – Romain Grosjean
McLaren – Fernando Alonso
Sauber – Marcus Ericsson