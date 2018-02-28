Formula 1

Day Three at a snowy Barcelona circuit

The weather is set to dominate Wednesday’s test at the Circuit de Catalunya with snow falling overnight and forecast to continue throughout the day.

Although the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen will be eager to get in as much running as possible, it looks as if Mother Nature will have her say.

Wednesday’s high is a bitterly cold 2’C.

The Circuit de Catalunya posted a photograph of the track an hour before the scheduled 9am start.

Meanwhile, Romain Grosjean shared a video of his drive to the circuit.

As for what Turn 1 looks like, Honda went with this…

The line-up
Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari – Kimi Raikkonen
Red Bull – Daniel Ricciardo
Force India – Sergio Perez
Williams – Lance Stroll/Robert Kubica
Renault – Nico Hulkenberg/Carlos Sainz Jnr
Toro Rosso – Brendon Hartley
Haas – Romain Grosjean
McLaren – Fernando Alonso
Sauber – Marcus Ericsson

