Day Three at a snowy Barcelona circuit

The weather is set to dominate Wednesday’s test at the Circuit de Catalunya with snow falling overnight and forecast to continue throughout the day.

Although the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen will be eager to get in as much running as possible, it looks as if Mother Nature will have her say.

Wednesday’s high is a bitterly cold 2’C.

The Circuit de Catalunya posted a photograph of the track an hour before the scheduled 9am start.

Meanwhile, Romain Grosjean shared a video of his drive to the circuit.

As for what Turn 1 looks like, Honda went with this…

First look at turn one this morning. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/0jg00qwtVj — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) February 28, 2018

The line-up

Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari – Kimi Raikkonen

Red Bull – Daniel Ricciardo

Force India – Sergio Perez

Williams – Lance Stroll/Robert Kubica

Renault – Nico Hulkenberg/Carlos Sainz Jnr

Toro Rosso – Brendon Hartley

Haas – Romain Grosjean

McLaren – Fernando Alonso

Sauber – Marcus Ericsson