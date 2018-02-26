Horner: You can’t tell Mercedes and Ferrari apart

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said he is struggling to tell Mercedes and Ferrari apart in negotiations over the future of Formula 1.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he agreed with many of the reasons why Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has threatened to pull the Scuderia from the sport altogether if the proposed changes for 2021 and beyond are too radical.

When asked by Sky Sports for his position on the matter, Horner suggested that Mercedes and Ferrari are basically acting as one team.

“Mercedes and Ferrari are working as one team these days,” Horner said.

“Sometimes it is difficult to tell which is which. For the last couple of years there has been a very tight relationship between Ferrari and Mercedes. They even broadcast each other’s launches and things like that these days.”

Horner is expecting more tactics to be employed throughout the season as Liberty try and create a clear path to the future.

He added: “We are focused on going racing, things that we can control, there are new owners in Formula 1 in Liberty and they have to decide what they want Formula 1 to look like moving forwards.

“I’m sure they will lay out their roadmap and plan during the course of this season and we will go from there. But of course there is going to be a lot of posturing and positioning and you can see that has already started in certain quarters.”