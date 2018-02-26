Day One’s line-up for the Barcelona test

After months of silence, pre-season testing begins in Spain on Monday where Formula 1 may have its first hint at how 2018 could play out.

Reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso in the new Renault-powered McLaren, and Daniel Ricciardo in his blue-and-black RB14 will just three of the 13 drivers who will take to the Circuit de Catalunya on Monday.

Will the good times start on Day 1 of #F1Testing? @alo_oficial takes the wheel for @McLarenF1 on Monday#Unleash2018 pic.twitter.com/PMyznWFVDx — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2018

The first objective of the test is reliability with the teams intent on getting as much running in their new cars as possible.

They, however, could be hampered by the weather with rain forecast late in the afternoon while the day’s maximum temperature is a mere 8’C.

The morning session begins at 09h00.

Monday’s line-up:

Mercedes – Valtteri Bottas (AM), Lewis Hamilton (PM)

Ferrari – Kimi Raikkonen

Red Bull – Daniel Ricciardo

Force India – Nikita Mazepin

Williams – Lance Stroll (AM), Sergey Sirotkin (PM)

Renault – Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Carlos Sainz Jr (PM)

Toro Rosso – Brendon Hartley

Haas – Romain Grosjean

McLaren – Fernando Alonso

Sauber – Marcus Ericsson