Video: Ride onboard with Bottas and his Halo

Valtteri Bottas put in the first laps in the W09 at a wet Silverstone circuit on Thursday with his new Mercedes F1 car fitted with Halo.

And while motorsport boss Toto Wolff would love to take a “chainsaw” to the cockpit protection device, there is nothing he can do after the FIA declared it mandatory.

As such Bottas has been getting used to life with Halo on his car.