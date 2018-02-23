Video: Ride onboard with Bottas and his Halo

Valtteri Bottas put in the first laps in the W09 at a wet Silverstone circuit on Thursday with his new Mercedes F1 car fitted with Halo.
And while motorsport boss Toto Wolff would love to take a “chainsaw” to the cockpit protection device, there is nothing he can do after the FIA declared it mandatory.
As such Bottas has been getting used to life with Halo on his car.
What's it like driving a 2018 @MercedesBenz @F1 car with the new Halo fitted?@ValtteriBottas was the first man to find out…
Ride onboard and see for yourself! #DrivenByEachOther #F1 pic.twitter.com/gYfLcfEXIF
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 22, 2018