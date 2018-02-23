Vettel: Positive expectation ahead of 2018

Sebastian Vettel is “confident” Ferrari’s new SF71H will be a “good” car, but how good remains to be seen.

The German was on hand at Maranello on Thursday to take the covers off the Scuderia’s 2018 challenger.

It is the car that Vettel hopes will carry him to his first World title with Ferrari after missing out last season.

He had been leading the championship through to the Italian Grand Prix but a spate of poor races meant Lewis Hamilton took control and the title.

Vettel is hoping to bounce back this season.

“Well, I think we always have some positive expectation,” he said.

“The amount of work that goes into a new car is immense, it’s not just the work of the winter.

“Work on this started quite early during last season to look after this year’s car, and this is the result.

“Exciting times!

“In terms of expectations, it’s always difficult… we’ve worked very hard and we think in the right way.

“The next few weeks will be very important to understand if all the things we’ve thought of start making sense.

“We’re confident the car will be good to drive, and I can’t wait to get a feel.”