‘Committed’ Hamilton close to new Merc deal

Lewis Hamilton has said a new Mercedes deal could be announced before the first race in Australia after talking about his future at the launch of the W09.

The reigning World Champion is currently out of contract at the end of the 2018 season, but has no interest in joining anyone else and is ready to commit his future to the Silver Arrows.

"In the whole six years that I’ve been here, I’ve not spoken to another team once," Hamilton told reporters.

“I think that really shows my commitment. I know that the team have been contacted by other drivers in the past and probably still do today and that’s inevitable.

“But we always made it clear at the beginning that if I was to engage and look at my options that I would inform them. I’ve not needed to because I haven’t.”

In complete awe. The amount of focus, determination and expertise into every ounce of this car is astounding. I can’t wait get racing and push this beast to its limits. It’s so much more than a machine 🙌🏾 @MercedesAMGF1 W09 EQ Power+ #DrivenByEachOther pic.twitter.com/KlsxmZELDw — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 22 February 2018

Hamilton revealed he has kept in regular contact with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over the off-season and both key figures are relaxed about the ongoing contract negotiations.

“Toto and I have spoken very often and we talk about how committed we are,” Hamilton added.

“He knows there is no one else better so he is not looking anywhere else, and I know there is nowhere else better. It is just talking about the details.

"Hopefully, we will have something done before the first race, but there is no panic. I am under no pressure that there are other drivers out there and Toto knows I am not looking."

Hamilton will get his first taste of the new Mercedes W09 on Thursday afternoon as he takes the 2018 challenger out for another shakdown run at Silverstone.