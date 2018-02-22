Formula 1

Bottas reveals fan-designed helmet

800x600_Valtteri Bottas helmet

Valtteri Bottas has taken the covers – or best to the say the tape – off his new 2018 helmet, which was designed by a fan.

Bottas ran a competition to design his 2018 helmet with over 1,500 entries submitted.

The winning entry is a blue-white-and-black design by Andy Werner with an asymmetrical colour scheme on either said.

“I really like the colours and it is quite different to any other suggestions for the design,” Bottas said.

“What I really liked about it is that it is different from left to right with the colours and it looks fast. That is always important.

“It is not symmetrical and I hadn’t seen that very much before with other helmet designs.

“It is a new season and I wanted a new helmet, so hopefully I will carry this kind of helmet for the rest of my career.”

