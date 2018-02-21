Force India linked with £200m takeover

Rich Energy, a British energy drinks company, is understood to be in talks with Force India over a £200million takeover ahead of the new season.

According to the Daily Mail, Force India owner Vijay Mallya is looking to sell the company as he continues to fight extradition back to his home country relating to money laundering allegations.

Last visit to the factory before testing is done ! Seat fit, simulator, media ✅👌🏻 Ready to go on track!

La dernière visite à l’usine avant les essais est faite ! Simu, média, siège✅👌🏻 prêt à rouler! #EO31 pic.twitter.com/baPCo1MgRb — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) February 16, 2018

The Rich Energy takeover bid is being fronted by chief executive William Storey, while ex-Newcastle and England midfielder Rob Lee is amongst those named as a shareholder.

Rich Energy already have connections with Formula 1, having a number of partnerships which include the Monaco Grand Prix.

They have also supply drinks to West Ham United Ladies, as well as Hilton Hotels.

Force India are the only team not to confirm any details about their launch as they prepare to go under a name change, but Sunday has been mooted for a potential announcement.

Rich Energy and Force India have both reportedly declined to comment.