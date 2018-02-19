Ricciardo takes RB14 out for a Silverstone spin

Daniel Ricciardo has been giving the new RB14 a shake-down at Silverstone following its official launch on Monday morning.
Not the first time, Red Bull unveiled a camo livery to keep a few elements of the new car under wraps – but many would like to see the blue and white colour scheme stay.
The camo theme continued when Ricciardo turned up to work in a special edition Aston Martin…
While his racing gear was also given the camo effect…
After being suited and booted, Ricciardo took a soggy Silverstone track, where under official guidelines he is only allowed to complete 100km of running.
