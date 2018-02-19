Ricciardo takes RB14 out for a Silverstone spin

Daniel Ricciardo has been giving the new RB14 a shake-down at Silverstone following its official launch on Monday morning.

Not the first time, Red Bull unveiled a camo livery to keep a few elements of the new car under wraps – but many would like to see the blue and white colour scheme stay.

The camo theme continued when Ricciardo turned up to work in a special edition Aston Martin…

While his racing gear was also given the camo effect…

After being suited and booted, Ricciardo took a soggy Silverstone track, where under official guidelines he is only allowed to complete 100km of running.

Up and running for 2018 💪 #RB14 pic.twitter.com/0VFPPvPz6L — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 19, 2018

Here are a few more pics of the RB14 in action at Silverstone: