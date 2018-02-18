Bottas: I have what it takes to beat Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas has said he will do “anything it takes” to beat Lewis Hamilton and become World Champion in 2018.

The Finn finished third in his first season with the Silver Arrows and picked up his first three victories of his career during the 2017 campaign.

But Bottas also struggled for form as well, and believes that more consistency will allow him to be a major title threat.

“For sure he is one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1, a four-time world champion who’s always on it, but I proved to myself a few times last year that I can do it and I can beat him,” Bottas told ESPN.

“It’s up to me to be performing well consistently all through the year, not having those kinds of race weekends when I’m a couple of tenths off or something.

“I need to be in all conditions – no matter what track, which temperature and which tarmac – I need to be there.”

Bottas is willing to do anything to become a World Champion, but does not feel he needs to become a disruptive influence on the team in order to do well.

“I think everyone knows that,” he added. “For sure every driver wants to be world champion, but I am so hungry for it. I’m ready to do anything it takes.”

“Normally my style is not to mess with other people’s things.

“I tend to focus on my performance and getting the most out of myself and the team around me.

“I’m not planning to change anything of what I do.

“I believe if I perform consistently from race one then for sure we can have a bit more of a challenge with Lewis on track.

“Even though something would change, I can’t see any issues of why we wouldn’t be able to work together in the team.

“I just tend not to deal with that stuff. I just want to focus on my performance and that will hopefully get me further.

“Even though the harmony is there, I don’t see that it is making Lewis a better driver. I think he’s always on it.”