Rosberg predicts a fifth title for Hamilton

Nico Rosberg has put forward his prediction for this year's title fight with Lewis Hamilton taking the title by a single point ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Last season the Mercedes and Ferrari driver locked horns in the opening half of the campaign with Vettel leading the standings.

A dismal run from Ferrari cost the German dearly while Hamilton and Mercedes surged ahead in the development race.

To all those celebrating, I'd like wish you a happy Chinese New Year. Every time I visit China I learn something new and profound about the culture. Here's to a great year – I can't wait to be racing in Shanghai in the coming months 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/TaN56N4bTW — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 15, 2018

Five wins in the latter half of the championship saw Hamilton seal the crown ahead of Vettel.

And this year Rosberg reckons it will be more of the same, only a littel closer.

"My prediction corresponds to what happened last year," he told German television RTL.

"So Lewis Hamilton wins, this time just one point ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

"After that is Lewis' team-mate Valtteri Bottas and the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo."