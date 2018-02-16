League table, relegation for F1 grand prix venues?

Give the huge interest in hosting F1 races, Ross Brawn would welcome a league table that could result in circuits being relegated if they fail to deliver.

Since taking over as Formula 1’s owners at the beginning of last year, Liberty Media have been looking at various ways to improve the show.

While Brawn has already spoken of potentially changing the format of grand prix weekends by doing away with a Friday practice session, it seems the race circuits may not be exempt from the shakeup.

“The crucial thing is the quality of the race. There’s no value in just putting the number of races up,” Brawn told Business Life magazine.

“But if we can provide great races in great locations throughout the world, then we should consider it.

“I’d love to see in the future a league table of races, where over time we’ve got a waiting list of top-class circuits and promoters that are waiting to get into Formula 1, and then if there’s any race that is not working well, you relegate that and put a strong race in.”