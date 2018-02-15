Want a ride from Alonso or Verstappen?

Formula 1 fans could be driven around the track by Fernando Alonso or Max Verstappen after McLaren and Aston Martin signed up to a new initiative.

The Formula 1 Hot Laps programme will see fans, celebrities and guests be driven in a supercar ahead of 10 races in the 2018 season, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pirelli will be setting up a unique garage to showcase the supercars and supply the tyres as Formula 1 drivers burn some extra rubber before Sunday’s races.

Aston Martin will be showing off the 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged, V8-powered Vantage while McLaren are set to unleash the 720S, which could also be driven by double World Champion and McLaren ambassador Mika Hakkinen.

Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1 said: “The Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps programme represents a new opportunity to allow Formula 1 fans to get closer to a real track experience.

“The once in a lifetime experience of being driven at speed by a racing driver at iconic race circuits in dream cars is truly unique. We are seeking to be fan first and this is yet another example of our efforts to that end. This also is a demonstration of our capabilities to provide more value to valued partners like Pirelli and the Formula 1 teams.”

Fans may remember Lewis Hamilton giving Usain Bolt the fright of his life back at the United States Grand Prix last season.