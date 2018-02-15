Red Bull duo reveal 2018 lids

Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen have both revealed what helmet they will be wearing for the season opener in Melbourne.

The Australian Grand Prix has not been particularly kind to home favourite Ricciardo, who is still searching for his podium finish at Albert Park after retiring from the race last year.

But he will be hoping a new, clean helmet will bring a fresh start to 2018, and it comes as no surprise to see that his Aussie roots have heavily influenced the design.

In his usual cool, laid-back manner, Ricciardo also welcomed on board Red Bull’s sponsors for the new season, including title sponsors Aston Martin.

A fresh lid for @danielricciardo with an Aussie twist 🇦🇺👊 #givesyouwings pic.twitter.com/8GtzbgJxIa — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 14, 2018

As for Verstappen, the Dutchman’s 2017 campaign was blighted by reliability issues, but he still managed to build on his reputation with a couple of eye-catching victories to take his career tally to three.

Ahead of the RB14’s launch on Monday, Verstappen sat down to reveal one part of new kit to the fans, opting for a fresher look by removing some of the red in favour of dark blue and white, alongside a ‘V’ logo which can be seen on the side and the back of the helmet.