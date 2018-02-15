Toro Rosso’s cheeky response to Honda taunts

Toro Rosso have released a cheeky FAQ article after being teased over the start-up of their Honda engine.

Most teams have been building up to their 2018 launches by posting videos of their engine start-ups, with the Red Bull junior team showing theirs just before Haas became the first team to release images of the new VF-18.

What a fantastic Valentine's Day, the STR13 and the Honda RA618H finally meet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEY14v28Aw — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) February 14, 2018

The video of the Honda start-up was met with the usual jokes given the Japanese manufacturer’s rocky years with McLaren, but Toro Rosso took them all in good spirit and posted a comical article in response.

There is plenty of interest around our fire-up, this FAQ might help a bit 😉 pic.twitter.com/tPTKcMc0zY — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) February 14, 2018

Toro Rosso will be the last team to launch their car, opting to peel the covers off on the morning of the first winter test on Monday, February 26.