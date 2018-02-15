Haas the first F1 team to unveil 2018 car

Haas have become the first team to officially unveil their 2018 car – the VF18 – after an online launch on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams were due to be the first team to peel the covers off their car, but the American outfit have stolen a march on their rivals with an unannounced launch via their social channels.
Haas are preparing for their third season in Formula 1 and are looking to improve on respective eighth place finishes in the World Constructors’ Championship. Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will be behind the wheel once more.
Bigger. Better. Faster. Lighter.
Introducing, the #VF18. pic.twitter.com/sMhqW8WpQ8
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 14, 2018