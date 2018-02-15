Haas the first F1 team to unveil 2018 car

Haas have become the first team to officially unveil their 2018 car – the VF18 – after an online launch on Wednesday afternoon.

Williams were due to be the first team to peel the covers off their car, but the American outfit have stolen a march on their rivals with an unannounced launch via their social channels.

Haas are preparing for their third season in Formula 1 and are looking to improve on respective eighth place finishes in the World Constructors’ Championship. Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will be behind the wheel once more.