Valentine’s Day fire up for Renault’s new ‘baby’

Renault’s R.S.18 was brought to life on Wednesday morning at 00:30 with the team taking to social media to announce the joyous news.

Like many of their rivals, Renault took to Twitter to share the good news with their fans.

It's a Valentine's Day baby again! @RenaultSportF1 is proud to announce the birth of the R.S.18 at 00.30 this morning.

She came to life revving joyously. Her (multiple) parents are all doing well. #RS18 #LaRS18IsComing #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ZqSjdyZgMB — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 14, 2018

The team tweeted: “It’s a Valentine’s Day baby again!

“Renault Sport is proud to announce the birth of the R.S.18 at 00.30 this morning.

“She came to life revving joyously.

“Her (multiple) parents are all doing well.”

Renault will unveil the R.S.18 on February 20.