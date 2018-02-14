Hamilton chasing perfect reliability – again

Having completed every lap of the 2017 season, Lewis Hamilton says that level of reliability needs to be Mercedes’ goal for the 2018 campaign.

Last year Hamilton, on his way to a fourth World title, covered every lap of every grand prix – the only driver to do so.

The moment when a thousand years worth of working hours are put to the test. This is the moment that starts everything, the moment we’ve all been waiting for…🔥🔥🔥🔥#W09Countdown @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/5iFJiiaPVR — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 5, 2018

Added to that he did so in the points, scoring in all 20 grands prix to amass 363 points, winning the title by 46 ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

This year the British racer is hoping to put in a repeat performance in his new Mercedes W09.

“We plan on completing every lap, that’s our goal,” Hamilton told GPUpdate.

“Of course it’s going to be harder for us to do that, but that’s what we plan to do.

“I have every faith and belief in the team they can do that.

“It’s a huge, huge task and perhaps [2017] is a golden year for us, but no reason for us [not to repeat it].”