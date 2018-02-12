Red Bull next to reveal 2018 launch date

Red Bull have announced that they will launch the RB14 on Monday, February 19 – one week before the first winter test in Barcelona.

Red Bull will be hoping to break the usual cycle by starting the season slow and finishing it strong, and brought forward their 2018 development date in order to try and compete with Mercedes and Ferrari from the off.

Coming soon… 👀 #RB14 A post shared by Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:01am PST

The covers will come off the RB14 three days before we see what Mercedes and Ferrari have to offer on Thursday, February 22.

Red Bull’s announcement means Haas and the soon to be renamed Force India are the only teams left to reveal their 2018 launch date.

Launch dates

February 15 – Williams

February 19 – Red Bull

February 20 – Sauber

February 20 – Renault

February 22 – Ferrari

February 22 – Mercedes

February 23 – McLaren

February 26 – Toro Rosso