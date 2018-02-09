Formula 1

Ericsson ‘confident’ of Sauber ‘big leap’

Marcus Ericsson is full of confidence ahead of the new season, believing the new deal with Ferrari will make the team more competitive.

Sauber has had to work with one-year-old Ferrari engines in the past but, this year, alongside a new partnership with title sponsors Alfa Romeo, the Swiss team will have current spec power units at their disposal.

“I think it’s a big leap to have the same engine as the Cavallino,” Ericsson told Motorsport.com during an event with Formula Medicine this week.

“The team have a lot of confidence and a desire to do well. I got to see the car in a computer rendering and it seems very beautiful – it should be an important step forward.

“Alfa Romeo’s partnership means the return of a historic brand to F1. It is one more reason to believe that Ferrari will give us maximum support to grow. I’m confident.”

