Juan Pablo Montoya’s son joins Ferrari Academy

Sebastian Montoya, the son of former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo, has reportedly joined Ferrari's Driver Academy despite being just 12 years old.

The youngster, who started karting at the age of four, may only be 12 years old but already he has caught the attention of Ferrari.

Last year he competed in his first full karting season in Europe while this year he will race in the OKJ category of the European Karting Championship.

As part of the Tony Kart programme, which is linked to the Ferrari Driver Academy, Autosport reports that the 12-year-old will receive "driver training as well as support with off-track aspects."

It could be some time, however, before the younger Montoya possibily follows his father into Formula 1.

Juan Pablo raced in the series from 2001 to 2006, winning seven grands prix.