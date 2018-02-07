Webber: Red Bull will support the lead driver

Mark Webber has downplayed concerns of Red Bull favouritism towards Max Verstappen, adamant the team will support whichever driver has a better shot at winning the title.

Prior to Verstappen re-signing with the team last season, team boss Christian Horner came out saying he wants to build a team around the Dutchman.

Those comments were concerning for Ricciardo fans as the Aussie contemplates the possibility of leaving Red Bull at the end of this year.

Webber, though, is confident that politics won’t play a role in this year’s championship.

“Red Bull will support the guy that’s leading the championship and doing the business,” Webber told foxsports.com.au.

“If that’s Daniel, I reckon he’s still in great shape there, to be honest, because he is a Red Bull product.

“I don’t think Helmut [Marko] would be disappointed to see Daniel as World Champion.

“But he loves Max as well. They’re both his favourite guys.”