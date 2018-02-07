Grosjean calls on Haas to validate updates

This year Romain Grosjean has urged Haas make sure their updates do the job before putting them on the car so as not to lose “three months” with things that don’t work.

Last season Haas managed eight top-ten finishes in the first half of the championship while in the second they scored just five times.

Part of that, Grosjean reckons, was due to introducing updates that didn’t do what they were supposed to.

“There are a few areas where we need to focus on and get better,” the Frenchman told Autosport.

“One is making sure that the updates when they are coming are working well and they have been validated before, so not losing three months of time to bring something that doesn’t bring what it was supposed to do.

“I am not going to go through everything because it is confidential but that is just an example.

“This is two years in a row where the trend is to go a bit down during the year. We started twice with a very, very good platform and we have been struggling with the tyres.

“We are not up there with tyre usage and understanding. Behind the scenes, there are a lot of things we can coordinate better between the factory in Maranello, the one in Dallara and the one in England to make things run smoother and more efficient.”