McLaren: Alonso can win a third World title

Zak Brown firmly believes Fernando Alonso can win a third World title but McLaren need to give him a car that gives him a chance.

Alonso last won a World title back in 2006 with Renault before finishing runner-up three times with Ferrari.

The lack of a third championship crown prompted a move to McLaren in 2015, however, that has been anything but successful given their troubles with the Honda power unit.

This season McLaren will instead race with Renault engines with Brown believing they are on course for a much-improved season.

"I think we're going to be good. We're going to be back towards the front of the field and hopefully fighting for podiums," he said in an interview with Spanish daily AS.

As for whether a third title awaits Alonso, the McLaren chief replied: "Yeah. As long as we can get a car that gives him a chance, I think as a driver he's certainly as capable as anyone of winning the world championship. He's driving as well as he's ever driven."

He added: "His talent is second to none in the car. But I think the real difference is [that] his preparation, dedication, passion and focus outside of the race car is unlike any other driver I've ever seen.

"I was never around Michael Schumacher, but from what I hear, and how he carried himself, Michael had that level of dedication, and Ayrton Senna. Some other drivers can't hold their focus and passion that long. And he's very special in that manner."