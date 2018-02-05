Claire Williams backs decision to axe grid girls

Claire Williams is hoping that Formula 1's decision to drop the grid girls will "attract more females" to motor racing.

Last week Sean Bratches, F1's new commercial boss, announcing that the sport will no longer use grid girls.

And while many have spoken out against their axing, Williams believes it is "a decision the sport needed to make."

She told BBC Sport: "We have to move with the times."

The Williams deputy added that F1 instead needs to "focus on further improvements that can be made to keep the sport growing and moving forward."

She is also hopeful that last week's call will "attract more females into the many roles available to them in the industry."