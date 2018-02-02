FIA confirms entry list, team name changes

The FIA has confirmed the 20 driver field for this year's F1 World Championship as well as new names for some of the teams, but as yet not Force India.

This season ten teams and 20 drivers will take part in the championship, which has been extended to 21 races.

There are two rookies on the grid in Charles Leclerc, No 16, and Sergey Sirotkin, No 35.

There have been a few tweaks to the names of teams with Red Bull now Aston Martin Red Bull Racing; Toro Rosso will be known as Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda; Sauber have become the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team and McLaren have been renamed McLaren F1 team.

Force India will reportedly reveal the new name of their team when they unveil their 2018 challenger.

Get those diaries and calendars out 🗓 There are a few changes coming in 2018 New race day start times >> https://t.co/zMI3RQ6mHB #F1 #Unleash2018 pic.twitter.com/3kVzVdVMdT — Formula 1 (@F1) February 1, 2018

The 2018 entry list

8 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team

20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team

14 Fernando Alonso McLaren F1 Team

2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren F1 Team

44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

3 Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

33 Max Verstappen Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

27 Nicolas Hulkenberg Renault Sport Formula One Team

55 Carlos Sainz Jr Renault Sport Formula One Team

11 Sergio Perez Sahara Force India F1 Team

31 Esteban Ocon Sahara Force India F1 Team

9 Marcus Ericsson Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team

16 Charles Leclerc Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team

5 Sebastien Vettel Scuderia Ferrari

7 Kimi Raikkonen Scuderia Ferrari

10 Pierre Gasly Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda

28 Brendon Hartley Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda

18 Lance Stroll Williams Martini Racing

35 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Martini Racing