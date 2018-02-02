Wolff: No-brainer for Hamilton to re-sign

Although Lewis Hamilton has yet to sign a new deal with Mercedes, Toto Wolff believes it is just a matter of time as the "positive" talks continue.

This coming season marks the final year in Hamilton's Mercedes contract having joined the team in 2013.

His swap to Mercedes has yielded three World titles with Mercedes winning four Constructors' crowns.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing with off-track controversies and his on-track feud with former team-mate Nico Rosberg.

However, with that matter resolved by Rosberg's retirement, and Valtteri Bottas bought in as his new team-mate, calmed returned to the Mercedes garage in 2017.

With that came another World title for Hamilton, and – Wolff hopes – a new Mercedes deal for 2019 onwards.

"Lewis has become such an important pillar within the team that it is a no-brainer that we continue with each other," the Austrian said.

"The discussions are ongoing in a very positive mindset and it's just a matter of time when we seal it and put a signature to the document."