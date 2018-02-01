Pirelli eager to extend Formula 1 deal

Pirelli Motorsport chief Mario Isola has said the Italian tyre manufacturer are "happy" in Formula 1 and "want to continue" in the sport.

Pirelli have been the sole tyre supplier in Formula 1 since 2011 after taking over from Bridgestone and going into the 2018 season with an expanded, softer tyre line-up which includes the new pink-striped 'hypersofts' and the orange 'superhard' compound.

But their current contract with Formula 1 expires at the end of the 2019 season, and Isola is hoping that deal can be extended.

“We are happy with the current situation, this is not a mystery.” Isola told Racer.

“Also our big boss Mr. [Marco] Tronchetti told the media that we are happy with Formula 1.

“We are very interested to understand what the plans are of the new owners for Formula 1, because there were a lot of discussions on future plans.”

“We are working a lot with them. We know it’s difficult for them and sometimes the criticism is a little bit too much, in my opinion.

“It’s not easy. It’s easy to criticize, but it’s not easy to make things happen. We are happy and we want to continue.”

“It depends on many factors of course, but yes, we’re happy.”

Isola was unable to set a specific timescale for negotiations, but expects talks over a new contract to begin this year.

“I believe there is the usual process with the tender that means they need to take a decision this year,” he added.

“I’m not in a position to tell you if it’s June or September or when, but for sure [it will be this year].

“If we continue then it is clearly less of a problem but if there is a new manufacturer coming then they need time to develop a product.”