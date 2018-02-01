WEC open to changing calendar for Alonso

The World Endurance Championship officials are reportedly willing to change the schedule for their 2018/19 'Super Season' to avoid date clashes for Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard was named as part of the Toyota No.8 crew on Monday alongside Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, not just for Le Mans 24 Hours, but for the other WEC rounds, too.

There is just one race that clashes with his Formula 1 commitments at McLaren, as the 6 Hours of Fuji currently falls on the same weekend as the United States Grand Prix on October 21. But, according to Spanish publications El Mundo Deportivo and Marca, that could be about to change.

Proud to welcome Fernando Alonso among us in #Endurance racing. The participation in the @24hoursoflemans but also in the @FIAWEC, from such a champion demonstrates the challenge that our event and our discipline represents for a driver. @alo_oficial #LEMANS24 #FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/mXt16w0Omd — Pierre Fillon ACO (@fillon_pierre) January 30, 2018

It is believed that the original plan was to have the Fuji race on October 14, but it was pushed back a week so it did not clash with Petit Le Mans event which is the season finale of the 2018 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

WEC officials are reportedly prepared to change back to this plan so Alonso can compete in the full season and Toyota have a full line-up available for their home race in Fuji.