Formula 1 waves goodbye to grid girls

Formula 1 have officially confirmed that grid girls will no longer be used from the 2018 season and beyond.

Owners Liberty Media have been deliberating whether the tradition has become outdated and while drivers and fans alike have been split on the issue, the decision has now been made to end the practice with immediate effect across all motorsport series that form part of a grand prix weekend.

“Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport," said FOM managing director Sean Bratches.

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.

"We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world.”