Sauber reveal launch date for the C37

Sauber has become the sixth Formula 1 team to announce the launch date of their 2018 challenger: the C37.

2018 will represent a fresh start for the Swiss team, who turned back on a proposed deal with Honda in order to continue their relationship with Ferrari.

CONFIRMED: The official online launch of our #C37 2018 #F1 car is set for the 20th of February. Who's excited? 😍 More details of the launch coming your way so WATCH THIS SPACE! #AlfaRomeoSauberF1Team pic.twitter.com/2m1KSY6rQo — Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) January 29, 2018

The reinforced partnership has seen Alfa Romeo return to the sport after a lengthy absence to become Sauber's title sponsors, while Ferrari will also supply them with current-spec engines as opposed to the one-year-old power units they had been delivering in the past.

The Scuderia have also been able to blood in one of their promising academy products in Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc, who has replaced the Mercedes-backed Pascal Wehrlein.

Leclerc will line-up alongside Marcus Ericsson and the new C37, which will be revealed on Tuesday, February 20.

Confirmed launch dates:

Feb 15 – Williams

Feb 20 – Sauber

Feb 22 – Ferrari, Mercedes

Feb 23 – McLaren

Feb 25 – Toro Rosso

Still to announce: Red Bull, Haas, Renault, Force India.