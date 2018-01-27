Assen in good shape to host Dutch Grand Prix

Officials at the Assen TT circuit have been told by FIA director Charlie Whiting that only minor changes are needed for the track to be suitable to host Formula 1 racing.

Liberty is eager to capitalise on the huge support that follows Max Verstappen and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix has become more desirable as a result.

Street races in Amsterdam and Rotterdam were initially explored before being quickly rejected by city officials, while a return to Zandvoort has also been mooted.

But, following an off-season visit from Whiting, Assen looks to be in pole position to host the race should the Dutch Grand Prix actually return.

Whiting has proposed that new kerbs, guardrails and Tecpro barriers need to be added at certain parts of the track, but Assen will only implement them if they do not have a damaging effect on their annual MotoGP race.

Assen currently holds an FIA Grade 2 licence, but it was revealed last month that the circuit had passed computer simulations to be upgraded to a Grade 1 licence which would allow them to host Formula 1 racing.