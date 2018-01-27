Stroll: ‘I’m a completely different driver now’

Lance Stroll believes he has "changed dramatically as a driver" over the course of his first season in Formula 1.

The Canadian received a lot of criticism throughout the course of the 2017 campaign before finishing 12th in the World Drivers' Championship, three points behind then team-mate Felipe Massa.

Stroll is now heading into 2018 as the more experienced driver that Williams have at their disposal with Sergey Sirotkin joining him from Renault after being the Enstone team's development driver.

Ahead of that new challenge, Stroll feels he has learned a lot during his rookie season to prepare him for the new campaign.

"I think over the course of the year I've changed dramatically as a driver," Stroll said.

"I've learned a tremendous amount, I've gained a lot of experience competing at the highest level with the best drivers in the world in F1.

"You experience all kinds of different emotions. You face adversity, and I've experienced standing on a podium and starting on a front row.

"It has taught me so much about being a racing driver, travelling the world and racing all these different kinds of tracks against the best drivers in the world.

"I've really just had to learn and adapt more than ever before, because there's so much to do in F1.

"There's so much to be on top of as a driver. It really requires perfection just to walk out of a weekend with a decent result.

"I definitely feel like compared to where I was in Melbourne 2017, I'm a completely different driver."

Stroll is also featuring at the Daytona 24 Hours this weekend for Jackie Chan Racing and believes his team have a chance of winning the legendary race.

"I’m here because I love motorsport and I like to race in every car and category that I can," said Stroll.

"Two years ago I had a lot of fun in my first experience in Daytona and the vibe in this race is really special.

"Of course this year I expect the same and we are here to give our best and try to win the race. Competition will be strong, but I believe we have one of the best packages out there."