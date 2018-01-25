Pirelli hoping for ‘a bit more overtaking’

Pirelli is hoping their new range of tyres will lead to more "overtaking" with compounds a step softer than in 2017.

This year Pirelli have added the hypersoft and superhard compounds to their list.

And with last year's soft now this year's medium, Pirelli believe more degradation and two stops will be on the cards.

"We have a range now," motorsport boss Mario Isola told RACER. "We are not obliged to go to most of the events with the soft, super and ultra.

"We have a medium compound that is last year's soft, so it's a good compound for many circuits.

"We have a good range from hard to hypersoft targeting the two stops, and hopefully a bit more overtaking and a bit more degradation, obviously."