Norris hopes for ‘quick’ adjustment to Halo

Lando Norris is hoping for a "quick" adjustment to Halo, which he will have to race in Formula 2 as well as during his F1 tests.

This season Formula 1 will race Halo after the FIA pushed through the controversial cockpit protection device.

However, it is not just F1 that has to use it with Formula 2 also going down that road.

As such Norris, who will race in F2 while also filling his duties as McLaren's official reserve driver, needs to get used to Halo – and fast.

Sweet day over at @McLarenF1 doing a bunch of bits 🎥🎬🎤 pic.twitter.com/8IQ9DSgjbI — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) January 19, 2018

"Hopefully it’s quite quick. I had to drive with a roof in LMP2, and I managed to get used to that quite quickly – although it’s still not a Halo, it’s still different to what I’m used to," he told Crash.net.

"Some drivers have driven with it, probably not so much in Formula 2 and Formula 3, but people like George [Russell] I think drove with it in the Mercedes car. Some drivers have driven with it. Hopefully it’s not too much of a problem.

"I don’t think it was too much of a problem from side to side, but just through Eau Rouge or something, or Budapest going up the hill into Turn 4, that’s when they said there was more of a problem with visibility.

"If it’s like Eau Rouge or something and there's a yellow flag at the top, it’s not always the easiest to see the yellow flag until you’re there and level and your eyesight can see it. I don’t think it will be too much of a problem for me to be honest.

"Everyone’s got to deal with it, so we’ll just have to get on with it."

Asked to sum up Halo in one word, Norris replied: "Bad."