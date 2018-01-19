Mercedes chief ‘aligned’ with Ferrari

Mercedes may not have been as vocal as Ferrari in criticising Liberty's vision for the future, however, Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche says they are on the same page.

Earlier this year Liberty Media released their blueprint for Formula 1's future with regards to engines. It included standardise parts, a single turbo and the removal of the MGU-H.

Ferrari immediately hit out, saying if Formula 1 went down that road, it would have to do it without the Scuderia.

And although Mercedes were a little less vocal in their criticism, Zetsche supports Ferrari's stance.

"We are the good cop and the bad cop," he told Autocar.

"We beat each other like crazy on the track and try to get every tenth of a second of advantage but at the same time we are 100 percent aligned on our thoughts in Formula 1 and our strategic actions in Formula 1.

"We are good friends."

He added: "We are there to stay in Formula 1 but of course the platform itself has to stay meaningful and develop positively."

Zetsche also weighed in on the lack of competition in Formula 1, saying it is up to Mercedes' rivals to close the gap – something he insists he would like to see happen.

"I have said many times the best outcome would be winning the championship by one point in the last race. Being on the track last half of last season I was not that sure of my statement!

"To be clear, we want to be successful and we want the platform to be successful and when one is dominant that doesn't help.

"We need stronger competitors and rule changes which give new cars to everybody and to some extent, this last season was that change."