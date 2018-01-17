Hamilton returns to social media

Lewis Hamilton is back on social media, putting an end to his hiatus.

Following a controversial post about his nephew in a dress, Hamilton withdrew from social media, deleting all his posts.

However, earlier this week, he returned with a single message on Instagram.

The World Champion wrote: "2018. A chance to revisit every goal, every challenge, every dream.

"A chance to be driven, hard working, positive, and everything you want to be, all over again.

"I will never stop, I have no finish line. Join me this year in reaching beyond your wildest dreams."